Fulham are in no rush to offer a contract to former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian, according to Sky Sports News.

The veteran winger is available on a free transfer after he left Corinthians earlier this month.

He is aiming to return to the Premier League but for the moment he does not have any offers on his table.

The winger has been training with Fulham, which has led to suggestions that he is close to joining the newly-promoted side on a free transfer.

However, the Cottagers are in no rush to make a decision on whether to sign Willian this summer.

He is working behind the scenes and Marco Silva is happy having him around his training group as he mulls over his options.

The Fulham coach is taking a look at Willian and his fitness, but a decision is not expected to be made soon.

His free agent status gives Fulham the time to think about whether to offer him a contract with the club.

Willian could be signed up on a free transfer even after the window closes in two weeks’ time on 1st September.