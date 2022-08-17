Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United are hoping to sell or loan out Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could join his former club Crystal Palace if a deal can be agreed.

He is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and the Manchester United manager wants a new right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot in the squad.

Several players are being considered but it has been claimed that the club are seriously pondering over signing Meunier.

The Belgian right-back has been at Dortmund since 2020 and has a contract until 2024 with the German giants.

Manchester United have proposed a fee of around €15m to take the defender to Old Trafford this summer.

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest has also been on their radar and the Catalan giants want to sell him before the end of the window.

But the Dortmund right-back has been tipped as the likelier signing for Manchester United in the coming days.

He is a vastly experienced right-back and was considered before Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka in 2019.