Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the opinion that Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are on a different level and believes the Whites’ game against the Blues will be a real test for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Yorkshire giants have begun their Premier League campaign with a win against Wolves and a draw against Southampton.

In their last eight encounters, Chelsea are unbeaten against Leeds, and Marsch’s team suffered a 3-0 loss at Elland Road in their most recent encounter.

Dorigo is of the view that Chelsea are on a different level than the Whites and believes that Sunday’s Premier League encounter is going to be a real test for Marsch’s side.

The Leeds legend believes that the Whites have enough quality to rise to the challenge against Tuchel’s side, but warned that Marsch’s men must be at the top of their game because Chelsea will take advantage of any errors.

“As fans and as players these are the sort of games that you want to play in but let’s also be honest in saying that these guys are a different level to us and so it’s going to be a test, a real test”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But it’s one we can rise to. It is possible, absolutely.

“We’ve done it before against the big boys but we do know it’s going to be a day where no mistakes can be made and we will have to be absolutely at the top of our game for the full 90 minutes.

“If we switch off for 20 minutes, the game will be dead and that’s what we can’t do.

Patrick Bamford might not play against Chelsea due to an injury, and Leeds will be counting on Rodrigo to continue his goalscoring form on Sunday.