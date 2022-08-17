Nottingham Forest have looked into the possibility of a move for Roma man Justin Kluivert, but cooled their interest in the winger as Fulham are at an advanced stage over a deal for him, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Tricky Trees have gone on a massive spending spree in the ongoing window, roping in no fewer than 15 new signings.

Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis has heavily backed boss Steve Cooper this summer to provide him the best chance to keep his side in the Premier League and they are still on the hunt for further signings.

Cooper still wants to bolster his attacking department and had identified a potential target in Italy.

The Nottinghamshire giants looked into the possibility of entering the race for the services of winger Kluivert from Roma.

However, according to Italian journalist Flavio Tassotti, Nottingham Forest quickly cooled their interest in the Dutchman after learning that their top flight rivals Fulham are advanced in their negotiations to land him.

The Cottagers are closing in on securing the signature of Kluivert, who is claimed to have let the club know that he is ready to sign for them this summer.

Nottingham Forest realised they were likely to fail if they joined the pursuit for Kluivert and it remains to be seen whether they will turn to alternative options.