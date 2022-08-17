PSV Eindhoven legend Willy van de Kerkhof has expressed his strong belief that Rangers are not a team capable of preventing the Dutch outfit from playing in the Champions League proper this season.

The Gers and PSV played out a four-goal thriller under the floodlights at a rain soaked Ibrox on Tuesday, with both sides scoring two a piece to set up a huge return leg in their Champions League playoff tie.

Rangers are set to jet to the Netherlands to take on the Eredivisie outfit in a week’s time as the continental tie hangs in the balance.

Despite holding the visitors to a draw in Glasgow, PSV legend Van de Kerkhof believes that Rangers do not have it in them to stop the Dutch outfit from playing in the Champions League this term.

“Let’s be honest”, Van de Kerkhof said on De Willy & Rene PSV podcast, while discussing next week’s Champions League qualifier return leg between Rangers and PSV.

“This is not a team that are going to keep us out of the Champions League.”

Van de Kerkhof added that the mistake by PSV shot-stopper Walter Benitez that led to Rangers’ second goal against them was a one-off and there are no issues that need to be solved when it comes to their goalkeeping department.

“That happens to him once, but I maintain that our goalkeeper problem with Benitez has simply been solved.”

Rangers are determined to earn a place in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2010/11 season with a win midweek, before which they take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.