Tottenham Hotspur have not moved beyond interest in Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Ashley Phillips, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 17-year-old is highly rated and Blackburn are working to lock him down on a professional contract to stay at Ewood Park.

Premier League giants Tottenham are aware of Phillips’ talents and it has been claimed in some quarters they are close to taking him to north London.

That talk is wide of the mark though and Tottenham have not gone beyond holding an interest in Phillips.

There is no agreement in place for Phillips to move to Tottenham, while Blackburn are continuing talks over a contract with the defender.

Blackburn are optimistic that the youngster will put pen to paper to a professional contract and it could happen over the next week.

Tottenham have had Phillips on their radar for the last 12 months and are one of a number of admirers.

The defender though appears to believe that staying at Ewood Park would be the best move for his future and offer him the first team action he needs to develop.