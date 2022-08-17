Clubs from Spain and Italy are considering making a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks on loan, according to Sky Sports News.

Winks is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Spurs and the club have been looking for solutions throughout the summer.

The midfielder has been training away from the rest of the first-team squad and is waiting for a move away from the north London club.

A few Premier League clubs have shown an interest but no one has made a concrete move to sign him yet.

It has been claimed that the England midfielder could get an opportunity to move abroad before the end of the window.

Spanish and Italian clubs have shown an initial interest in getting their hands on the midfielder this summer.

A loan deal is being mooted and Tottenham are now waiting for concrete offers to land on their table.

The midfielder is desperate to move on as he is aware that he is not going to have much of an opportunity under Conte.