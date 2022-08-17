Tyler Roberts has urged QPR to take a leaf out of Leeds United’s book when it comes to fighting for promotion from the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old forward appeared 23 times as part of the Whites 2019/20 squad that won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

After Bielsa’s departure, Roberts fell out of favour under new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, and joined Michael Beale’s QPR on loan this season with an option to buy at the end of the season.

QPR are hoping to push for promotion to the Premier League this season and Roberts believes that what he learned at Leeds can help, stressing the need to fight for every point.

The 23-year-old is confident that QPR have everything necessary to pursue promotion this year, and urged his team to maintain their collective optimism in order to emulate Leeds’ 2019/20 Championship triumph.

“I think that the main thing we had at Leeds was standards”, Roberts was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“There wasn’t a lot of shouting and stuff but everyone knew that every day in training, every point and every match counts from the beginning.

“The Championship is up and down but we had that hunger to fight for every single point.

“Because we’d been in a good position and blown up the year before, when things started to go wrong we really had to come together as a squad and persist in our style of play.

“In the end we showed our experience by winning all of the last three games and finishing 10 points clear”, he added.

“We definitely had learning experiences then and I’m confident we can be right up there this season.”

Roberts thinks that QPR need to show belief in the business end of the season, when promotion is decided.

“Last season, before Christmas, I know QPR looked on course to be promoted and the manager’s drummed into us that we need to be bang on every minute of every game.

“It’s about having belief and when things go down you have to come together as a group and fight for every point.”

QPR were beaten at home by Blackpool on Tuesday night and are next in action on Saturday when they entertain Rotherham.