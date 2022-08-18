Portsmouth goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, who was signed on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, has revealed that his first experience of playing under the lights at Fratton Park was amazing.

Griffiths has taken up position between the sticks for Pompey’s four League One fixtures this season, with wins against Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United, following draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City.

In that time, the 20-year-old conceded only four goals and kept two clean sheets, with the custodian’s first game at Fratton Park under the lights resulting in a 4-1 win over the U’s.

Griffiths termed that fixture an eye-opener while adding that it was an incredible experience for him to play under the lights at the stadium.

“Playing under the lights at Fratton [Park] on Tuesday was an eye-opener, it was my first experience of that, it was amazing”, Griffiths was quoted as saying by BBC South TV.

With David Button and Alex Palmer ahead of him in Steve Bruce’s pecking order for the gloves, Griffiths opted to join Portsmouth on loan.

Portsmouth currently sit in third place in the League One table below Ipswich Town and Peterborough United after four games.

Up next for Portsmouth is another game at Fratton Park on Saturday, when they will play host to Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, who currently sit in tenth place after their first four games in League One resulted in two wins and two losses.

West Brom currently sit in 22nd place in the Championship table, recording three draws and a loss to table-topping Blackburn Rovers from their opening four games, with a game at the Hawthorns against Hull City up next.