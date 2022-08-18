Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is insisting a lot to Fabio Paratici that the club sign Nicolo Zaniolo, it has been claimed in Italy, but the north London side have yet to make Roma an offer they cannot refuse.

Conte has been backed by Tottenham during the transfer window so far, and Spurs are presently working to offload surplus to requirements players.

The Spurs boss has made clear that if any players in his plans depart, then he would require them to be replaced.

Zaniolo has been on Tottenham’s radar throughout the summer, with Conte and Paratici firm fans, but the club have not made Roma an offer they deem acceptable.

Spurs’ interest has not gone away though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Conte is insisting a lot to Paratici that Zaniolo is signed.

It is suggested though that as things stand, Zaniolo is closer to signing a new contract at Roma than moving to Tottenham.

Spurs have now offloaded Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal on loan, Joe Rodon to Rennes on loan, while Tanguy Ndombele is set to sign for Napoli, also on loan.

A number of other Tottenham players are subject to interest from elsewhere, including Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Bryan Gil, Pape Matar Sarr and Japhet Tanganga.