Manchester United target Thomas Meunier has emerged as an option for Barcelona in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Meunier’s future at Dortmund is under the scanner due to interest from the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United are considering signing him as they look to push out Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the end of the transfer window on 1st September.

The Premier League giants are prepared to offer €15m to sign the 30-year-old right-back but they could face serious competition for his signature.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Meunier is being considered a serious option for Barcelona as well.

The Catalan giants want to bring in a right-back before the end of the transfer window and Cesar Azpilicueta was their top target.

But the Spaniard decided to sign a new deal with Chelsea after refusing to wait any longer for Barcelona to sort out their finances.

However, they are yet to register Jules Kounde and still need to free up space on their wage bill for any more new signings.