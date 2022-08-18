Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is confident that the Whites can get a good result against Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League.

Adams signed a five-year contract at Elland Road earlier this summer, moving to Leeds from RB Leipzig, and reunited with Jesse Marsch.

This season the 23-year-old has featured in Leeds’ opening two fixtures, against Wolves and Southampton.

Adams, who has faced the Blues before in a friendly game for New York Red Bulls, revealed that it is his childhood dream to face top opposition like Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is of the opinion that playing Chelsea at Elland Road will offer Leeds an edge over Thomas Tuchel’s team and is convinced that they can get a good result out of Sunday’s game.

“The last time I played against Chelsea I was 16 in a New York Red Bulls jersey”, Adams told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Now being able to do it for Leeds United in the Premier League, it’s something dreams are made of.

“It’s something I dreamed of as a young kid to play against the top opposition in the world.

“Whether it’s Champions League or Premier League, to play against some of the best players and some play for Chelsea.

“I think we can definitely get a result.

“I think being at home early in the season definitely gives us an advantage.

“With the momentum we have we are very confident in the complete group right now.”

Chelsea are undefeated against Leeds in their previous eight meetings and Marsch’s side will be hoping to change the record.