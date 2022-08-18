Everton new boy Amadou Onana has stated his desire to build something big with the Toffees and admitted that he is relishing the chance to sample the Goodison Park atmosphere.

The defensive midfielder spent last season with French outfit Lille, making 42 appearances in all competitions and in the ongoing transfer window penned a deal with Everton.

On Saturday, 20-year-old Onana made his Everton debut against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa by coming off the bench in the 81st minute, but Frank Lampard’s team fell short 2-1.

Onana, who contributed to the creation of the Toffees’ lone goal in the game, highlighted his desire to create something significant with Everton and emphasised his desire to return the club to their rightful place.

“I’ve always wanted to play in England”, Onana told Everton’s official site.

“That’s not a secret.

“I’m here now — and Everton feels special.

“I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club.

“The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong.”

The Belgian admitted that the atmosphere at Goodison Park is one he is relishing and revealed that he cannot wait to play before the home crowd.

“I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season”, he added.

“That reaction in the stands was crazy.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful.

“The thought of playing there gets me really fired up.

“I’m ready to go.”

Everton will entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Goodison Park and Onana will be vying for a spot in the starting line-up to make his home debut.