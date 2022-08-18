Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is of the opinion that Spurs new boy Destiny Udogie is a fantastic young prospect and believes he is a good investment for the future.

Last season Udogie made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese and scored five goals, providing three assists in the process.

In the ongoing transfer window, Tottenham acquired the signature of the 19-year-old left-back from Udinese for £15m plus performance-related add-ons, and loaned him back to the Italian outfit for the rest of the season.

Spurs boss Conte is of the opinion that Tottenham have landed a fantastic young prospect and stressed that the player is a good investment for the future.

Conte also added that Udogie needs to develop, much like fellow signing Djed Spence, and insisted that the 19-year-old requires regular game time to improve.

“He’s a player for the future”, Conte said at a press conference.

“I think he is a good prospect for Tottenham because we are talking about a young player.

“For sure this player needs to develop like Spence and in my opinion a good investment for the club.

“Now he continues to play in this season with Udinese and in this way he has the possibility to play regularly.

“When you are young you need to play to improve your experience.

“For sure we are talking about a good prospect, but we are talking about a player for the future not for the present.

“He has to develop and to grow with a group of players with more experience.

Udogie will continue his development under Udinese coach Giampaolo Pozzo this season and will look forward to making his first appearance of this season against Salernitana on Saturday.