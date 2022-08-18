Former Netherlands international Mario Been has claimed that joining Manchester United would be the wrong move for Ajax star Antony this summer.

The rumours around the potential of Antony moving to Manchester United came alive again on Wednesday night with talk of the club tabling a fresh bid.

There are claims that Manchester United are set to make a significantly big offer for the Ajax winger this week as they push to land one of Erik ten Hag’s top targets.

However, Been is not sure that joining Manchester United would be the right move for him as the Brazilian is unlikely to take the club to the next level as he would not have a strong team around him.

He believes Antony could get a better club if he stays at Ajax for now and continues to perform at the same level.

Been was quoted as saying by Ajax ShowTime: “Would Antony want to go to Manchester United? And can Antony take Manchester United to the next level?

“If I were him, I wouldn’t make the choice of going to Manchester United, especially if there isn’t more to come.

“Doesn’t he benefit from having a strong team?

“Who can tell me that if he shows how good he is in the Netherlands for another six months that there won’t be a better club?”

He also added that the Premier League is a different level to the Eredivisie and Antony would be making a mistake if he decides to move to Old Trafford.

“The competitions are like comparing apples to oranges.

“Here it is Walhalla for him, he can do whatever he wants.

“I don’t think the choice of Manchester United is right for Antony at the moment.”