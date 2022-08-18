Leeds United are prepared to see out the transfer window without adding another striker if they cannot land someone they feel suits them, according to LeedsLive.

Patrick Bamford was substituted with less than a half hour played against Southampton in the Whites’ last Premier League fixture as a precaution and replaced by Daniel James.

Leeds have yet to add another centre-forward to their ranks, although they moved quickly to reinforce the squad after the losses of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer.

With two weeks left to go in the transfer window, Jesse Marsch’s side may only consider adding another forward in the event of a serious injury to one of the senior players.

The Whites have some options in their crosshairs that they believe fit their profile, but might not make a move for any of them before the transfer window closes if none of them are made available this summer.

Primarily, the Leeds hierarchy believe that adding another forward might hinder Joe Gelhardt’s development, something they are loathe to do.

Moreover, Rodrigo is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with three goals and making a strong argument against another foray into the transfer market.

Up next for the Whites is a fixture against Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday, with Marsch’s side boosted by the absences of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in midfield for the Blues.