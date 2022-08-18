Manchester United are pushing to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in time to have him play against Liverpool on Monday night, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Red Devils are pushing forward with their attempts to sign the 30-year-old midfielder after receiving positive signals from the player’s camp.

Manchester United have offered him a lucrative contract to move to Old Trafford and Casemiro is now close to making a decision to leave Real Madrid.

Real Madrid do not want to stand in the way of the club legend if he wants to move on and are waiting for an offer from Manchester United.

And according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, Manchester United want him in the team against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

They are racing against time to work out a deal with Real Madrid for his signature in the coming hours.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell if Casemiro wants to leave and their coaching staff believe he is on his way out.

The European champions want €80m but a deal is expected to be agreed upon for a fee of €70m.

Casemiro is edging closer to leaving Real Madrid where he won three league titles and five Champions Leagues.