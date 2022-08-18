Nottingham Forest have an agreement in place with Houssem Aouar over a move, but he is no longer a priority target for them, it has been claimed in France.

An attacking midfielder has been on top of the transfer wish list for Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper throughout this summer as he looks to ensure his side survive their first season back in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Morgan Gibbs-White has been Forest’s top target, while they also identified Atalanta man Ruslan Malinovskyi as another potential recruit.

Lyon star Aouar is yet another player Nottingham Forest have been looking to snap up this summer, and they even reached an agreement with the player over a move.

However, according to French radio station RMC, the Frenchman is no longer a priority target for the Nottinghamshire giants.

Cooper’s side are set to add Gibbs-White to their ranks as their 16th signing of this summer, and as such another attacking midfielder in the shape of Aouar is no longer at the top of their list of targets.

Even though Nottingham Forest struck up an understanding over a deal with Aouar, they have not reached an agreement with Lyon over a move for the player.

Lyon want a fee in the 15m range for their star, while he could still end up in the Premier League with Crystal Palace interested in signing him.