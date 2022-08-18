Idrissa Gueye has asked Paris Saint-Germain to let him depart for free to join Everton, but the French champions have refused.

Everton are moving to bring back the player they sold to PSG in 2019 and Gueye is now happy to return to Goodison Park to continue his career.

The 32-year-old midfielder has an agreement in place with Everton and is looking to complete the move to Merseyside.

However, according to French outlet Paris United, an obstacle has arisen.

Gueye, after reaching an agreement with Everton, has asked PSG to let him head to Merseyside on a free transfer.

PSG feel that they should receive a fee for Gueye given he is still under contract at the Parc des Princes, and have rejected his request.

It is unclear if Everton are willing to pay a fee for the midfielder and if so, how much they might be ready to put on the table.

Gueye, who joined PSG in 2019 and has won three French titles at the club, is under contract in Paris for a further year.