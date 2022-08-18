Rangers are not interested in signing Steaua Bucharest attacking midfielder Darius Olaru in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to the Rangers Review.

The Gers are in the market for more players going into the final 14 days of the transfer window as the club look to make more reinforcements.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to add more creativity to his squad and Olaru is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox.

The 24-year-old is a key player for the Romanian club and interest from Rangers has led to speculation over his future at the club.

But it has been claimed that Rangers have no interest in getting their hands on Romania international Olaru this summer.

Rangers are still looking to add to their squad but the Romania star is not a player they want.

The Gers are preparing for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie against PSV Eindhoven next Wednesday night.

If they qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, Rangers are expected to spend more towards the end of the window.