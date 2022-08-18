The Real Madrid coaching staff believe Casemiro is set to leave the club for Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Manchester United are making progress in talks to sign the midfielder from Real Madrid before the end of the window on 1st September.

They have made a lucrative contract offer to the player, which would give him a significant pay rise from what he is earning at Real Madrid.

The European champions do not need to sell him but will not stand in his way if the 30-year-old wants to move on from the Santiago Bernabeu.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Real Madrid coaching staff now believe that the midfielder is on his way out.

Casemiro is inclined towards accepting the offer from Manchester United and moving on from the club.

The midfielder is also claimed to have told his close confidantes that he is seeing himself at Manchester United soon.

The Premier League giants are now pushing towards getting a deal done to sign the Brazilian for a fee of €70m.

The midfielder is a five-time Champions League winner and Manchester United believe he would make a significant difference to the team if he arrives.