Real Madrid have identified Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as their top target to replace Manchester United-linked Casemiro.

Guimaraes has emerged as a cult figure at Newcastle since joining the club from Lyon in the winter transfer window this year.

He is the lynchpin of the Newcastle midfield and is one of the first names on Eddie Howe’s team-sheet.

However, his future at the club has come under the scanner late in the window due to rumblings at Real Madrid.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, he is the top name on Real Madrid’s list as they seek to bring in a replacement for Casemiro.

The 30-year-old midfielder is considering joining Manchester United and Real Madrid are on the lookout for a replacement.

Manchester United are looking to get the deal done for Casemiro before Saturday and Real Madrid are probing the possibility of getting their hands on Guimaraes.

However, any deal would be hard to pull off as Newcastle are in no mood to lose one of their talismanic players this late in the window.

The club, it is claimed, would demand more than double the €52m figure they paid to sign the Brazilian from Lyon in January.

Real Madrid have already paid €100m for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and it remains to be seen whether they would offer a similar amount for Guimaraes.