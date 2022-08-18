Tottenham Hotspur have overtaken Nottingham Forest in the chase to land Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, it has been claimed in Italy.

Nottingham Forest have been the busiest team in the Premier League this summer in terms of incomings and are set to make Morgan Gibbs-White their 16th signing.

The Tricky Trees are still continuing their recruitment drive and Atalanta man Malinovskyi is another player they have been keen on snapping up this summer.

Nottingham Forest have been tipped to be preparing to slap in an offer for the Ukrainian, but they could fail with their efforts to sign him.

According to Italian outlet Tuttoatalanta.com, Nottingham Forest’s top flight rivals Tottenham have overtaken them in the race to land the Atalanta man

Spurs are currently leading the chase for Malinovskyi and have made an offer to take him to England.

Atalanta want to cash in on Malinovskyi this summer, but Spurs are looking to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option or obligation to make the move permanent.

The 29-year-old has already given the green light over a move to the English capital and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham and Atalanta can come to an agreement over the structure of a deal for him.