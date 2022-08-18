Tottenham Hotspur are still deciding whether to make concrete moves to snare away Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers, according to Sky Sports News.

The 17-year-old defender is highly rated at Ewood Park and has already made his debut for the Riversiders’ senior team.

Phillips was drawing the admiring glances of a host of English clubs last season, including Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Spurs are interested in signing the teenager this summer and their managing director of football Fabio Paratici watched him play for Blackburn in their 3-0 loss against Reading midweek.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are preparing an offer in the £3m range for Phillips services.

However, as it stands, the north London giants are yet to decide whether to act upon their interest in the Blackburn starlet.

The Championship leaders want to tie Phillips down to a new long-term contract, amidst growing interest in his services from elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will table a bid for the teen talent before the window slams shut on 1st September and if he joins them, he is tipped to either be part of their youth squad, or will be allowed to leave on loan.