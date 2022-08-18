Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has credited his assistant Mark Jackson for the visible improvements in the Whites’ attacking and defending at set-piece situations this season.

Set-pieces were a noticeable weakness for Leeds during the 2021/22 season and Marsch was keen to stamp it out this time around.

The Whites started the season with a come-from-behind win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road and followed that with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

In the latter fixture, there were chances to score from set-pieces, with the second goal coming from a corner headed on by makeshift left-back Pascal Struik for Rodrigo to score.

Simultaneously, Leeds have yet to concede a goal from a set-piece this season and Marsch highlighted Jackson’s work behind the scenes as the cause for the improvement.

The American tactician further stated that he felt every attacking set-piece could have yielded the Whites a goal, a useful tactic to have at their disposal.

“Yes, we are [targeting improvements at set-piece situations]. I would say we are stable defensively and we are dangerous offensively”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“So we’ve put a lot of energy into it.

“I’ve switched Mark Jackson to be a set-piece coach among other things, but he’s put a lot of work into the organisation of what we’re doing.

“He’s invested in the guys, the guys have invested in him in that role, and I think you see the rewards for that.

“So yeah, I felt like almost every set-piece situation that we could have found a goal so that will be important for us for sure.”

Leeds next play host to Chelsea, who also have a win and a draw from their opening games in the Premier League.

The Whites know that the Blues recently conceded a late equaliser from a corner but also that Kalidou Koulibaly converted one at the other end in their draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.