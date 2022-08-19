Everton are linked with a move for Eljif Elmas, but the Napoli star’s agent has played down any interest in their client from the Toffees, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Toffees have bolstered their midfield by roping in Amadou Onana but boss Frank Lampard still wants to add more creativity to that department.

It has been claimed that Everton have identified Napoli attacking midfielder Elmas as a potential recruit as they continue the process of identifying midfield targets.

The 22-year-old has been at Napoli since the summer of 2019 and regularly played for them last term in Serie A although he is yet to nail down a starting spot at the club.

It has been suggested that if Everton want to snare the North Macedonian away from Naples, they need to submit a substantial offer for him.

However, according to Italian radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli, Elmas’ agent has made it clear that talk linking Everton with his client is wide of the mark.,

Elmas’ representative added that the player is happy at Napoli and are set to remain at coach Luciano Spalletti’s disposal for this season and the next.

Everton have just under two weeks to further strengthen their squad having started the current Premier League campaign with two losses.