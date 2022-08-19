Ajax winger Antony is claimed to have skipped training at the club amid a big money bid from Manchester United, but the Dutch giants are not commenting.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag’s top target all summer but Ajax have been determined to hold on to the winger.

Manchester United returned to the negotiating table this week with a fresh bid of €80m but the offer was rejected by Ajax on Thursday.

The Dutch champions do not want to sell but further fuel to the fire of speculation has been added on Friday.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the winger reported at Ajax’s base on Friday but did not participate in training.

The fresh development has come a day after Manchester United failed with an €80m bid for him.

Antony is keen on the move but so far has not tried to push for the transfer despite his desire to be at Old Trafford.

Ajax have refused to confirm or deny the news and there is no clarity over why the Brazilian was allowed to skip training.

It remains to be seen whether Antony features in the starting eleven when Ajax take on Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.