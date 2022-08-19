Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams insists that Whites’ new boy Marc Roca handles himself well in tough situations and revealed that both of them understand each other.

Roca played a bit-part role at Bayern Munich during his two-year stay in Munich and this summer the player decided to sign for Leeds United on a four-year contract for a transfer fee worth €12m.

The Spaniard has started both of the Leeds’ Premier League games, against Wolves and Southampton, forming a midfield partnership with Adams.

Adams, who also joined Jesse Marsch’s side in the ongoing transfer window, praised the Spaniard for his calmness with the ball and stressed that Roca can handle tricky situations well.

The American international is of the opinion that his and Roca’s games complement one another and insisted that both have a good understanding between them.

“We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses”, Adams was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“In [the] build-up, he’s very calm on the ball.

“He’s very good on the ball.

“I can give him the ball in tough situations and we feel the same, but defensively, I’m able to win a lot of the balls and do a lot of some of the dirty work.

“We feel like we have a really good balance to each other’s games.”

Leeds will entertain Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday and Roca and Adams will be looking to keep the Blues at bay.