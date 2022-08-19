Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would double his current wages if he leaves Barcelona to join Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, it has been claimed in Spain.

Aubameyang has emerged as Chelsea’s top target as Thomas Tuchel pushes to add a new forward to his squad before the window closes on 1st September.

Chelsea have been in talks with Barcelona for the striker’s signature despite Xavi Hernandez’s reluctance to lose the Gabonese this summer.

The Blues are expected to table a formal offer of €19m with Barcelona soon in their efforts to sign the forward.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Chelsea also have offered the striker a lucrative contract as well to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to the terms on offer, the forward would almost double his current wages at Barcelona.

Aubameyang was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona but is now open to joining Chelsea before the window closes.

Thomas Tuchel has been enthusiastic about his praise for the striker and has not hidden his desire to sign the man he coached at Dortmund.

Manchester United also made an enquiry for him but Aubameyang has been clear that he is only interested in a move to Chelsea.