Everton and Besiktas are continuing talks over a purchase option in the loan deal for Dele Alli and have a private jet on standby for the Toffees star.

Many were hoping that Alli would be able to get his career back on track when newly appointed Everton boss Frank Lampard came calling for him in January.

The England international moved to Goodison Park following a few underwhelming seasons at Tottenham Hotspur on an initial free transfer in the last window.

However, Alli struggled to establish himself at Everton and Lampard has given the club his green light to allow him to leave this summer.

Super Lig giants Besiktas entered talks with Everton over a move for him and have reached an agreement over a free loan deal.

And according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas and Everton are now continuing negotiations over including purchase option in the loan deal for Alli.

Besiktas have already procured a private jet to take Alli to Istanbul as soon as they reach a full agreement on terms with Everton over him as they want him in their squad to face Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday.

While Alli is likely to leave soon, Everton are still scouring the market for attacking midfielders with less than two weeks left in the window.