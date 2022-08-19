Everton are trying to force Paris Saint-Germain’s demands for Idrissa Gueye down or even convince the French club to terminate the midfielder’s contract.

The Toffees have been holding talks with Gueye and PSG as they bid to re-sign the midfielder they sold to the French club in 2019.

The Premier League side have agreed personal terms with Gueye, but are having trouble closing the deal and talks have now stopped.

PSG recently rejected a request from Gueye to let him join Everton for free.

Now the Toffees are looking to put pressure on PSG, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Everton want PSG to terminate Gueye’s deal so that he can move to Goodison Park on a free transfer, or at least push the Ligue 1 side’s asking price down.

PSG believe Everton have frozen negotiations in order to apply pressure.

The Parc des Princes outfit are keen to offload Gueye this summer, with the midfielder surplus to requirements at the club.

They may though have to let him leave for either a nominal fee or no fee at all.