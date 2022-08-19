Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the opinion that the Whites have a good player in new boy Luis Sinisterra.

The 23-year-old winger joined Leeds this summer from Dutch outfit Feyenoord on a five-year deal for a transfer fee in the region of £21m.

Sinisterra sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the Whites’ friendly against Crystal Palace in Perth, and as a result, Jesse Marsch decided not to risk the winger in Leeds’ opening match of this season against Wolves.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Leeds coming off the bench against Southampton on Saturday and Dorigo liked what he saw of the winger in the match.

Dorigo, who also saw the 23-year-old during Leeds’ pre-season tour, believes that the club have a good player in Sinisterra and stressed that the player understands Marsch’s tactics.

“Sinisterra just came on for a few minutes at Southampton but I already really like the look of him from what I have seen in training and pre-season games”, Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s not had many minutes but I think there’s a player there and the understanding is clearly there.”

Leeds will take on Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday and Sinisterra will be eyeing his home debut against Thomas Tuchel’s side.