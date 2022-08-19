Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens has stressed that while he understands the motivation of West Ham United target Hans Vanaken in wanting a transfer, he wants the player to continue at the club.

Vanaken has made more than 300 appearances for Club Brugge, but now West Ham are interested in taking him away from the Belgian champions.

West Ham have seen their opening bid for the midfielder rejected, but remain still in pursuit of him and Vanaken himself is claimed to be keen to join the Hammers.

Hoefkens is preparing for the possibility of Vanaken leaving, but for the moment is content that the midfielder is still with them and will play this weekend against Kortrijk.

The Club Brugge boss can see why Vanaken would be tempted by a move to West Ham but would like to keep him this summer.

“If Hans leaves, I have to find solutions, but he is still here, is training well, is in the squad and will play against Kortrijk”, Hoefkens was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“I absolutely understand that he wants to take the next step, but as a coach I’d love to keep him.”

West Ham have started the Premier League season badly with two losses and they will be eager to improve the squad with the addition of Vanaken.