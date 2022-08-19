Leeds United forward Rodrigo has insisted that he is now completely adapted to Premier League football, while also being happy with life in Yorkshire.

The Spaniard arrived at Leeds from Sevilla for a record fee in the summer of 2020, but struggled to live up to his billing in his first two seasons at Elland Road.

However, Rodrigo has had a blistering start to the current league campaign, scoring three goals in Leeds’ opening two games.

The Spanish international insists that following two full seasons in Leeds colours he has now completely acclimatised to the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

Rodrigo added that he is enjoying life in Leeds while pushing on with his professional career in the super competitive Premier League, a competition which has continued to raise the standards with each passing year.

Asked whether he feels completely adapted to life in the Premier League, Rodrigo told Spanish daily AS: “Yes, I feel totally adapted.

“In day-to-day life, I am happy with what I am experiencing in the city of Leeds.

“From a professional standpoint, the Premier League is a super competitive league and it is getting even more competitive with every year.

“I arrived three years ago and every time I notice that the Premier League is making important changes with respect to other leagues.

“It has always been physical, but the level of quality has risen a lot.

“The pace of the game is very high.

“Everyone who comes here has a hard time adapting to that and I feel that I already have.”

Leeds are set to take on Chelsea on Sunday in the league and the Whites faithful will be hoping Rodrigo continues to provide the fireworks up front, especially with Patrick Bamford currently dealing with fitness issues.