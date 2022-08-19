Tottenham Hotspur star Ben Davies is of the view that Antonio Conte’s fighting spirit has spread across the entire Spurs team.

Last season, following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure, Conte took over Tottenham and led the club to Champions League qualification ahead of their north London rivals Arsenal.

Last season, Davies made just one Premier League start for his previous manager, but with the appointment of Conte, he made 27 starts for the remainder of the campaign.

Davies has featured for Spurs in their both Premier League fixtures this season, providing an assist in Sunday’s game against Chelsea, and believes that Conte’s fighting spirit has been contagious to the whole squad.

The 29-year-old revealed the sense of unity in the Tottenham squad and stressed the willingness of every member to stand up for one another.

“It’s contagious to have someone like that fighting your corner”, Davies told the Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t want to get myself in trouble here, but you can see that everyone is together.

“Everybody is backing the manager, backing the other players.

“It’s all you ever want from a group, knowing that everyone – whoever was right or wrong – was sticking up for the man next to you.

“That’s what you have to do.”

Conte’s side will take on Wolves on Saturday and Spurs will be motivated to continue their winning momentum against Bruno Lage’s side.