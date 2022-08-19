Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he is expecting a tough game against Bristol Rovers as he is aware of Pirates boss Joey Barton’s ambitions to get his side into the Premier League before rivals Bristol City.

Pompey started the current League One campaign with back-to-back draws, but managed to bag all six points available in their last two outings.

Cowley’s side are aiming for a third straight win in the league at the weekend when they take on Barton’s Bristol Rovers, who are looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against Barnsley.

The Pompey coach is expecting a tough clash against Pirates and stressed he is aware of Barton’s ambitions to take his side to the Premier League ahead of rivals Bristol City, and become the first team from the city to do so, even though the Robins are currently a step above in the Championship.

Cowley added that Barton’s side have made some astute additions to their ranks and have some momentum carried over from last season, which all adds to the challenge of facing them in the upcoming clash.

“They [Bristol Rovers] had a rollercoaster of a season last year and have taken some of that confidence and momentum into the current campaign”, Cowley told Portsmouth’s official site.

“There have been two wins from their first four games and some astute signings, with a good mix of youth and experience.

“I heard Joey Barton speak about his aspirations for them to be the first team in Bristol to reach the Premier League, so we know they’re ambitious.

“We anticipate a really tough game and I expect them to be competitive and organised.

“It’s a great challenge for us.”

Portsmouth have their own ambitions of earning promotion into the Championship this season and fans will be hoping they can add three more points to their cause come the weekend.