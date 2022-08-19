Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has asked Brendan Rodgers to leave him out of the squad that will face Southampton on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

The defender is Chelsea’s top target but Leicester have been reluctant to lose him in a summer where they have not signed a single player.

The Foxes have knocked back two bids from Chelsea and it could take a world record fee for a defender to snare the Frenchman away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Chelsea are still in talks for him and Fofana is now trying to push through with a transfer before the window closes on 1st September.

He is keen to join Chelsea and is now set to be left out of Leicester’s matchday squad against Southampton on Saturday.

The defender made a request to the club to leave him out of the team amidst speculation over his future.

A third bid from Chelsea is not imminent but Rodgers has decided to keep him out of the team as his future at the club is up in the air.

Fofana is pushing for a transfer but for the moment Leicester remain adamant about not selling him.

Chelsea are reluctant to offer around £85m, a figure at which Leicester are expected to sell the Frenchman.