Manchester United are expecting Casemiro to arrive in England later this afternoon if the negotiations with Real Madrid go according to plan.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the midfielder wants to leave and claimed that Real Madrid will respect this wish and desire for a change.

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid over getting a deal done and a broad agreement is already in place between the two clubs.

The Red Devils will be paying a fee of €60m and another €10m in potential add-ons as part of the deal.

And according to Spanish sports daily AS, the club expect the midfielder to be in Manchester this afternoon ahead of joining them.

The negotiations are still ongoing and the two sides are finalising the details of the agreement.

Manchester United are certain if everything goes according to plan, the Brazilian will be in England later today.

However, if details take longer to finalise then he would arrive on Saturday.

Casemiro will be one of the highest-paid players in the Manchester United squad but will not be earning double what he is on at Real Madrid, contrary to claims made in Spain.

He will not be available for the Liverpool game even if Manchester United confirm his arrival over the weekend.