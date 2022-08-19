Casemiro is planning to watch Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Real Madrid for Casemiro, which could see them eventually pay £70m for the 30-year-old midfielder.

He is being signed too late to feature against Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night, but according to Marca journalist Mario Cortegana, is aiming to be in the stands for the game.

Casemiro wants to see his new team up close and is keen to watch the Liverpool clash at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have lost both of their opening two Premier League games this season and the pressure is on Manchester United to earn a positive result against Liverpool.

Ten Hag will hope that Casemiro’s presence in the stands further boosts his team as they lock horns with Liverpool.

Manchester United will pay an initial £60m for the Brazilian, with a potential further £10m to come in the form of add-ons.

Casemiro joined Real Madrid in 2013 and has enjoyed huge success at the Spanish club.