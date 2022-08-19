Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that he does not expect Crystal Palace to recall loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in January.

The highly-rated Crystal Palace prospect has joined Charlton for what is intended to be a season-long loan.

He has already made his debut for Charlton, starting and scoring against Plymouth Argyle last weekend, but there is a worry that Crystal Palace might recall him in the January window.

Garner, however, has put those worries to bed as he does not believe Crystal Palace will recall Rak-Sakyi in January.

The Charlton boss explained that there is no cause to change something that is working well and he also praised the young winger for the confidence he is showing while at the Valley.

“Usually with loans there is a window [to recall] in January”, Garner was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“My understanding is that he’ll be with us for the season.

“If a player is doing well – scoring goals and having an impact – why would you look at changing it and moving it? There’s more to come, for sure.

“He’s young and only going to understand the game more and his fitness levels will improve.

“Nothing seems to faze him.

“He’s a very laid-back guy but he’s got that steely self-confidence where he really backs himself and his ability.”

Last season, Crystal Palace recalled just one player from loan in January, Jacob Montes from Beveren after he had started no games for the Belgian club up to that point.

Charlton supporters will be hoping that Rak-Sakyi shows his talent at the Valley and helps them with a promotion push throughout the season.