Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has confessed he would like to see Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour return to Ibrox on loan and feels it could work for the player.

Gilmour is attracting interest from Premier League sides Everton and Brighton after falling out of favour under current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

The former Rangers youngster spent the 2021/22 season on loan with relegated Norwich City and might opt for another move in search of regular first team minutes.

Ferguson believes that Gilmour should jump at the opportunity to join the Gers on loan this summer if such an offer is put on the table.

The former midfielder likened Gilmour’s career trajectory to that of former Rangers winger Barrie McKay, currently of Hearts, who found form following a return to Scotland after a move south of the border.

Ferguson is hopeful Gilmour would get the game time he craves at Ibrox, should he return, and believes a move back to his homeland might prove beneficial for the Scotland international.

“Barrie McKay went down south, so he’s not up here for the money. He is up here to get a game”, Ferguson said on Go Radio.

“He wants to play and it’s a bit like Billy Gilmour.

“Would the Rangers fans love to see him come back on loan to Rangers? I’m sure they would.

“I’m quite sure it would be a comfortable place for Billy to come, progress his career and get some game time.

“He could do well for the national team as well.

“I haven’t heard anything but it wouldn’t be a bad option if Rangers were to slot him into the midfield to get him a game.”

Gilmour made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries last season, recording two assists and earning two cautions along the way.