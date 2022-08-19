Real Madrid are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the replacement for Manchester United-bound Casemiro, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford after Manchester United working out an agreement worth €70m with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian is set to travel to England soon to complete the transfer and is expected to undergo a medical before then signing a contract at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti insisted on Friday that he has enough midfielders in his squad to offset Casemiro’s departure, but Real Madrid are indeed considering bringing in fresh reinforcement.

And it has been claimed that the club are considering tabling a bid for Tottenham’s Hojbjerg in the coming days.

Ancelotti likes the Denmark international and was close to signing him at Everton before Tottenham got their hands on him.

The arrival of Dejan Kulusevski and Yves Bissouma has led to increased competition for places in the Spurs squad.

Hojbjerg could consider a move if a club of Real Madrid’s stature want him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would consider selling him if Real Madrid if indeed table a bid for him in the coming days.