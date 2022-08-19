Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has rubbished suggestions that the club are in contact with Jorge Mendes to sign Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

With less than two weeks left in the window, Ronaldo’s hopes of leaving Manchester United and continuing playing in the Champions League have been dwindling with each passing day.

Manchester United are open to letting him go, but no club are yet to make an offer for him and the veteran forward has few takers given his wage demands.

It emerged on Thursday that Mendes is encouraging Dortmund to sign Ronaldo and the club are holding internal talks over whether to try and get him before the end of the window.

Watzke admitted that it would be a pleasant idea to sign Ronaldo for Dortmund but stressed that there has been no contact.

The Dortmund CEO also wished to draw a line under the rumours of the veteran striker joining them.

He was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland: “I love this player, it’s certainly a charming idea, to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park.

“But there is no contact at all between the parties involved.

“From that point of view, one should stop talking about it.”

Sporting Lisbon are believed to be interested in Ronaldo and could offer him Champions League football.