Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that the club are still hoping to add at least one player who can make a difference to the squad before the end of the transfer window but conceded that they are running out of time.

Howe’s search for a new forward has been ongoing for several months but Newcastle are yet to find a solution.

They have been priced out of moves for several of their top attacking targets and their pursuit of Joao Pedro has also hit a brick wall in the form of a reluctant Watford.

The Hornets have rejected two offers from Newcastle and it is unclear whether the Magpies will go in with a third bid before the window closes on 1st September.

Howe stressed that the market dynamics are constantly shifting, but he is still hopeful that Newcastle will be able to add one player who could instantly impact the squad.

However, he did admit that something needs to happen soon as they are literally running out of time.

When asked how many players he thinks Newcastle can sign before deadline day, Howe said in a press conference: “How many is a difficult one because the market is so changeable.

“I’m hopeful we can add a player that can make a difference for us and that’s what we’ve been trying to do the whole of the window.

“Time is running out so hopefully, something will drop.”

Newcastle have a list of targets ready but are facing clubs who are not keen to sell late in the window and for prices the Magpies find acceptable.