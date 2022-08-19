Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil wants to return to Valencia, where he spent the second half of last term on loan, and Los Che are in advanced talks for him.

Gil joined Tottenham Hotspur from Sevilla in the summer of 2020/21 on a five-year deal in a part-exchange with Erik Lamela going the other way.

The 21-year-old forward spent the latter part of the last season with Valencia and featured 17 times for the Spanish club.

Antonio Conte has questioned Gil’s suitability for the Premier League, but the Spaniard has recently impressed the Tottenham boss in training and it has been suggested he could stay.

Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia have expressed interest in Gil’s services and held discussions with Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Spanish radio programme Tribuna Deportiva, the Spanish outfit are in advanced talks with the 21-year-old.

All parties concerned in the process want to conclude the transfer before the end of next week,

It is claimed that Gil wants to make the move back to Valencia this summer.

Gil has not featured for Tottenham in a competitive fixture since January and he was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s both Premier League fixtures this season.