Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has promised to keep an eye on the progress that may be made by Bristol City loanee Duncan Idehen at Brunton Park.

The centre-back has joined the Blues on a half-season long loan from the Robins this summer, with Simpson keen to bring in another option at the heart of Carlisle’s defence.

Idehen is a highly-rated defender, who played in the Championship during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

The manager pointed out that he will be keeping a close eye on Idehen to gauge his progress at Brunton Park, particularly during the acclimatisation phase.

Simpson admits that Idehen was signed with an eye on the big picture, to get as many games under his belt as possible until the end of his loan spell and not just to serve as a back-up for the game at the weekend.

He reiterated that the Blues have the option to extend Idehen’s stay at Brunton Park beyond the terms of the current agreement, which could well be exercised if the Robins elect not to bring the defender back.

“The fact that he’s another defender gives us another option, so I’m really pleased we’ve got him”, Simpson said to Carlisle United’s official website.

“I’ve brought him for the long-term, the half-season, not just for one game on Saturday.

“He needs to bed in and we’ll see where he is.

“He’ll get another day of training and that will allow him to get to know us more, and then we hope he’ll play a number of games between now and the end of his loan.

“He has the option to go back to Bristol City, if they decide they want him, but we also have an option to extend and keep him beyond the current agreement.”

Idehen made two appearances in all competitions for Bristol City in the second half of last season, adding up to 34 minutes in total.