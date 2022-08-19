Reading would want a high price for Lucas Joao, who has been targeted by West Bromwich Albion, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Joao joined Reading in the 2019/20 season from Sheffield Wednesday and since joining, has netted 39 goals in 84 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old forward was injured during pre-season, and on his return, he scored against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The Angolan forward is in the last year of his contract with Reading and has been the centre of transfer speculation in the ongoing transfer window.

West Brom are looking to recruit attacking reinforcements following a difficult start to the Championship season and they have identified Joao as a potential candidate.

However, it has been claimed that Reading will not sell the forward for a low price, so Steve Bruce’s team may have to spend a substantial amount on Joao.

West Brom lost out on Manchester City’s Liam Delap, to Championship rival Stoke City this summer.

And Bruce is hoping to add Joao as an attacking option before the transfer window closes.

The Baggies are winless in their first four opening fixtures of the Championship and currently sit in the bottom half of the table.