Ajax are not aware of any Everton interest in midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are insistent that they will not be selling him.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Everton amid talk that he is set to switch to England.

There are claims that Everton are in advanced talks to sign the Ghanaian and his move to Goodison Park is imminent.

But it has been claimed that Ajax are not aware of any interest from Everton to sign the player this summer.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax are yet to be contacted by any club regarding a transfer for Kudus.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries at Ajax since joining in 2020, but he still has a contract until 2025 with the club.

He is not a certain starter at Ajax this season due to increased competition for places in the middle of the park.

However, Ajax do not want to sell him and in principle do not want to negotiate his departure.

Ajax are not interested in listening to offers for the midfielder before the end of the transfer window.