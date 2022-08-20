Lazio have Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon in their sights as they are set to miss out on Emerson Palmieri, who is tipped to join West Ham United.

The Biancocelesti are in the market for a left-back and coach Maurizio Sarri was keen on bringing in Chelsea man Emerson.

However, the Italy international is edging closer to joining Premier League rivals West Ham on a permanent deal.

Lazio are set to miss out on Emerson to David Moyes’ men, but could still add another Premier League player to their ranks.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants have turned their attention towards Tottenham fringe player Reguilon.

Spurs are open to letting the Spaniard go in the ongoing window and they could possibly facilitate his exit by including him in a potential deal for Atalanta man Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Lazio could approach Spurs over a move for Reguilon in the remaining days of the transfer window, but his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block, even though they are not worried by competition for his signature from Atalanta.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio act upon their interest in the Tottenham full-back, who is not in Antonio Conte’s plans.