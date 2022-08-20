Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Antonio Conte has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves in north London.

Tottenham have enjoyed a solid start to the season with one win and one draw from their opening two league games and Conte will want a further three points on the board today.

He must do without key defender Cristian Romero, who has a muscle injury and misses out.

Tottenham lost the same fixture 2-0 to Wolves last season, with two first half goals handing the visitors all three points in February.

Conte has Hugo Lloris in goal today, while at the back he picks a three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Spurs’ wing-backs in the system this afternoon are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte can make changes during the 90 minutes to affect the game and his options include Bryan Gil and Clement Lenglet.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves

Lloris (c), Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas, Richarlison